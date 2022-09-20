© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Holocaust survivor Lea Malek shares her story

Published September 20, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Lea Malek on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lea Malek appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Lea Malek is a local Holocaust survivor who says she worries about history repeating itself. Malek, 83, was born in Hungary and immigrated to the United States in 1959. Her father, grandfather, two aunts, and several of her cousins were murdered by the Nazis.

Malek has been watching the new Ken Burns series on PBS, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” She says the program has kept her awake at night. It’s not the images of the Holocaust that scare her, she says, but the what was happening behind the scenes in the U.S. – where Jews were turned away from the country’s borders.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany estimates that by 2025, there will only be 36,800 Holocaust survivors still alive in the United States. This hour, Malek tells her story and shares why she thinks it’s necessary to educate people of all ages about the atrocities of the past. Our guest:

  • Lea Malek, Holocaust survivor
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
