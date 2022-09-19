© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How local clinicians are adopting lifestyle medicine practices in their work with patients

Published September 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Fruits and vegetables on a table.
We talk with local clinicians about how they are incorporating plant-based diet and lifestyle medicine philosophies into their practices. They participated in a program through the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute.

We talk about the results of that program and what clinicians and their patients have learned. Our guests:

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
