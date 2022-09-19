How local clinicians are adopting lifestyle medicine practices in their work with patients
We talk with local clinicians about how they are incorporating plant-based diet and lifestyle medicine philosophies into their practices. They participated in a program through the Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute.
We talk about the results of that program and what clinicians and their patients have learned. Our guests:
- Ted Barnett, M.D., president and board chair of Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute, partner with Borg and Ide Imaging in Rochester, and fellow and former board member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine
- Susan Friedman, M.D., MPH, professor of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, and board vice chair and director of clinical studies at Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
- Valentin Guset, M.D., DipABLM, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center