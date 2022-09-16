Author John Leland on his book, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old"
New York Times reporter John Leland has written a book called “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.” Leland spent a year talking to a community of people aged 85 and above. In his book, he details their wisdom, life lessons, and struggles.
He’ll be a guest at Brickstone by St. John’s later this month, but first, he joins us on Connections, along with local senior citizens. Our guests:
- John Leland, New York Times reporter, and author of “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old”
- Sue Bovay, 91, resident of Brickstone by St. John’s
- Liz Sabo, 75, resident of Brickstone by St. John’s
- Nate Sweeney, vice president of skilled services at St. John’s Home