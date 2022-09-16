Author John Leland on his book, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old"

New York Times reporter John Leland has written a book called “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.” Leland spent a year talking to a community of people aged 85 and above. In his book, he details their wisdom, life lessons, and struggles.

He’ll be a guest at Brickstone by St. John’s later this month, but first, he joins us on Connections, along with local senior citizens. Our guests:

