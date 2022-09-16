© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Author John Leland on his book, "Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old"

Published September 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Liz Sabo, Sue Bovay and Nate Sweeney on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Liz Sabo, Sue Bovay and Nate Sweeney appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 16, 2022.

New York Times reporter John Leland has written a book called “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.” Leland spent a year talking to a community of people aged 85 and above. In his book, he details their wisdom, life lessons, and struggles.

He’ll be a guest at Brickstone by St. John’s later this month, but first, he joins us on Connections, along with local senior citizens. Our guests:

  • John Leland, New York Times reporter, and author of “Happiness Is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old”
  • Sue Bovay, 91, resident of Brickstone by St. John’s
  • Liz Sabo, 75, resident of Brickstone by St. John’s
  • Nate Sweeney, vice president of skilled services at St. John’s Home
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein