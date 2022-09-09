© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How a partnership in Penfield is benefiting community members in need

Published September 9, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
The Penfield Athletic Department is working with a low-income housing community throughout this school year. Instead of selling tickets to sports games, Penfield is asking fans to donate an item of clothing or food. Many of the residents of the housing center are veterans.

We talk about how the partnership came together. Our guests:

  • Karen Iglesia, founder of Primetime585
  • Marybeth Walker, director of physical education, health, and athletics at the Penfield Central School District
  • Margie Ishikawa, resident of E.L. Towers and veterans advocate
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
