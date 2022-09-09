How a partnership in Penfield is benefiting community members in need
The Penfield Athletic Department is working with a low-income housing community throughout this school year. Instead of selling tickets to sports games, Penfield is asking fans to donate an item of clothing or food. Many of the residents of the housing center are veterans.
We talk about how the partnership came together. Our guests:
- Karen Iglesia, founder of Primetime585
- Marybeth Walker, director of physical education, health, and athletics at the Penfield Central School District
- Margie Ishikawa, resident of E.L. Towers and veterans advocate