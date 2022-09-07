How can we increase literacy rates in the U.S.?
It’s not exactly true that no one reads books anymore, but it’s certainly true that Americans are reading a lot less than they used to. “The death of an American cultural legacy” is how The National Endowment for the Arts puts it. In parallel, fewer Americans are proficient readers than at any point in decades. And people who read poorly make less money on average.
What, if anything, can reverse this cultural train? Our guests discuss it:
- Joshua Stapf, executive director of Literacy Rochester
- Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Dave Boelio, volunteer tutor at Literacy Rochester and ESL Group teacher