Connections

How can we increase literacy rates in the U.S.?

Published September 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and Joshua Stapf on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Assemblymember Jen Lunsford and Joshua Stapf appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
It’s not exactly true that no one reads books anymore, but it’s certainly true that Americans are reading a lot less than they used to. “The death of an American cultural legacy” is how The National Endowment for the Arts puts it. In parallel, fewer Americans are proficient readers than at any point in decades. And people who read poorly make less money on average.

What, if anything, can reverse this cultural train? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
