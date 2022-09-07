Discussing a global approach to studying, treating, and preventing Parkinson's disease

How can doctors and researchers around the world work together to study, treat, and prevent Parkinson's disease? A new documentary from the University of Rochester Medical Center explores that question. Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological disorder in the world. Experts say it has reached "pandemic" scope, but it is largely preventable if more focus and resources are applied to addressing it.

This hour, we talk about the film, "The Long Road to Hope," and the latest in Parkinson's disease research and treatment around the world. Our guests:

