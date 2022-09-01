Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall
It's September 1 and the smell of harvest is in the air. This hour, WXXI and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about Oktoberfest, the beer that makes this season special, and what we're looking forward to in the craft beer world as the weather begins to change and the leaves start to fall.
Our guests:
- Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer newsletter, and deputy chief of research for the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Joel Will, director of brewing operations at Rohrbach Brewing Company