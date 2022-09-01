© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall

Published September 1, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Joel Will on "Connections"
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Joel Will on "Connections" with Gino Fanelli on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
It's September 1 and the smell of harvest is in the air. This hour, WXXI and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli hosts a discussion about Oktoberfest, the beer that makes this season special, and what we're looking forward to in the craft beer world as the weather begins to change and the leaves start to fall.

Our guests: 

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
