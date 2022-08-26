© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Why they 'don't make films like they used to'

Published August 26, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT
Amy Adrion, Scott Pukos and Adam Lubitow on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Amy Adrion, Scott Pukos and Adam Lubitow appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

During an episode of the YouTube show "Hot Ones," while eating spicy chicken wings, actor Matt Damon talked about how streaming services have changed the filmmaking business. He said with DVDs no longer being a money-making venture, there's pressure to make large sums of money as soon as films are released. That proves difficult for more "thoughtful" films -- movies that won't draw big audiences to theaters.

This hour, we talk about how the changing business side of the film industry is shaping film content. Our guests:

  • Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
  • Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein