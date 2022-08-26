Why they 'don't make films like they used to'

During an episode of the YouTube show "Hot Ones," while eating spicy chicken wings, actor Matt Damon talked about how streaming services have changed the filmmaking business. He said with DVDs no longer being a money-making venture, there's pressure to make large sums of money as soon as films are released. That proves difficult for more "thoughtful" films -- movies that won't draw big audiences to theaters.

This hour, we talk about how the changing business side of the film industry is shaping film content. Our guests:

