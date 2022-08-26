Previewing the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival is back. We preview this year's event, which runs September 13 through 24. There are more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues.
We talk to representatives from a number of shows, and we're joined by festival producer Erica Fee, who shares what festival goers need to know about the return of Fringe. Our guests:
- Erica Fee, producer of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Chris Fanning, "The 24-Hour Plays"
- Jessica Del Valle, "Fiesta at the International Plaza!"
- Shane Allen, "The InnerLoop Blog Presents!"
- Arthur Parsley and Jayme Bermudez, "Dangerous Signs Presents: Here and Now"
- Connie Fredericks-Malone, “Alone With My Music”
- Thomas Warfield, "Thomas Warfield's 60th Birthday Celebration with Music, Movement and the Metaverse"
- Ms. Golden Delicious, "The Perfect Fabulous Life of Ms. Golden Delicious"