background_fid.jpg
Connections

Previewing the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival

Published August 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Erica Fee on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Erica Fee appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2022.
The Rochester Fringe Festival is back. We preview this year's event, which runs September 13 through 24. There are more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues.

We talk to representatives from a number of shows, and we're joined by festival producer Erica Fee, who shares what festival goers need to know about the return of Fringe. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
