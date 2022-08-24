© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Lessons from the East Avenue party that became national news

Published August 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Rachel Barnhart and Chris Thompson on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Rachel Barnhart and Chris Thompson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The now-infamous July 7 party at an East Avenue mansion has become a national story. The woman who threw the party admits to making "blatantly racist" comments on an anonymous Twitter account. She claims the numerous items at her party that have historically been used as racist stereotypes - including buckets of fried chicken - were just coincidental, and that she has only done racist things online.

What, if anything, can we learn from this? Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein