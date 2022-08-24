How invasive species are affecting homeowners and farmers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes
Last summer, a homeowners throughout Western New York reported unseasonably barren trees and trees covered in caterpillars. The cause? An infestation of a moth called Lymantria Dispar Dispar -- or LDD. This summer, farmers say a different invasive species is wreaking havoc on crops: the spotted lanternfly. The insect is native to China and as CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli writes in a new piece, "their attack on fruit crops, like grapes, can best be described as vampiric."
This hour, we talk about these invasive species and their impact on homeowners and farmers. Our guests:
- Gino Fanelli, reporter for CITY Magazine and WXXI News
- Brian Eshenaur, senior extension associate for ornamental crops at New York's Integrated Pest Management team at Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Hans Walter-Peterson, team leader and viticulture extension specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension, Finger Lakes Grape Program