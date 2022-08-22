What's next for nature-based education?

In 2021, interest in nature-based education surged in the United States. It was sparked by the pandemic, a desire to have children outdoors as much as possible, and by a significant increase in the percentage of families choosing to have their children home-schooled. Now, with much of the country's school districts back to a pre-pandemic schedule and mindset, what happens to nature-based learning?

This month, Rochester Ecology Partners will host a symposium on nature-based learning, with an eye on maintaining and building interest. We discuss it with our guests:

