© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What's next for nature-based education?

Published August 22, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Kyra Stephenson and Chris Widmaier on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Kyra Stephenson and Chris Widmaier appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 22, 2022,
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In 2021, interest in nature-based education surged in the United States. It was sparked by the pandemic, a desire to have children outdoors as much as possible, and by a significant increase in the percentage of families choosing to have their children home-schooled. Now, with much of the country's school districts back to a pre-pandemic schedule and mindset, what happens to nature-based learning?

This month, Rochester Ecology Partners will host a symposium on nature-based learning, with an eye on maintaining and building interest. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Chris Widmaier, executive director of Rochester Ecology Partners, and co-organizer of the Nature Based Learning Symposium
  • Kyra Stephenson, science teacher in the Greece Central School District, and co-organizer of the Nature Based Learning Symposium
  • Lindsay Cray, chief program officer for Trybe Ecotherapy; and presenter, supporter, and sponsor of the Nature Based Learning Symposium
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein