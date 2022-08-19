The value, pressures, and pitfalls of youth sports

A Little League baseball pitcher hit an opposing batter in the head with a pitch, and what happened next went viral. The pitcher was badly shaken, and the batter walked to the mound to console his opponent. It was an act of sportsmanship that caught the attention of coaches at many different levels across the country.

We talk about the value that youth sports can bring to kids and we talk about the pressures and the pitfalls that can occur when coaches teach the wrong lessons. Our guests:

