Connections

The value, pressures, and pitfalls of youth sports

Published August 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
A Little League baseball pitcher hit an opposing batter in the head with a pitch, and what happened next went viral. The pitcher was badly shaken, and the batter walked to the mound to console his opponent. It was an act of sportsmanship that caught the attention of coaches at many different levels across the country.

We talk about the value that youth sports can bring to kids and we talk about the pressures and the pitfalls that can occur when coaches teach the wrong lessons. Our guests:

  • David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine, and youth hockey coach
  • Paul Canfield, head coach for Seneca All Stars 11U (baseball), and a coach for Schuyler County Youth Baseball
  • Felicia Zimmermann, two-time Olympian and owner of the Rochester Fencing Club
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
