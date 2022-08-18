© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What's next for Liz Cheney?

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Just hours after she lost her Republican primary in Wyoming, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was being discussed as a possible 2024 Presidential candidate. But could she really build a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats?

We discuss both the viability of a Cheney candidacy and what it means that so many voters are talking about her right now. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
