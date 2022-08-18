What's next for Liz Cheney?
Just hours after she lost her Republican primary in Wyoming, Congresswoman Liz Cheney was being discussed as a possible 2024 Presidential candidate. But could she really build a coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats?
We discuss both the viability of a Cheney candidacy and what it means that so many voters are talking about her right now. Our guests:
- Paul Hypolite, political strategist, CEO, and founder of Leading with Our Values
- Leonard Micks, writer for the political website, balloon-juice.com