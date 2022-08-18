© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How to have conversations about going vegan

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Lisa Medina and Joseph Allman on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Lisa Medina and Joseph Allman appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

If you aren't vegan, what would it take to convince you to make the change? Our guests are local vegans who discuss why they decided to stop consuming animal products. They also share how they have conversations with people about making that switch.

Our guests:

  • Joseph Allman, president of Animal Rights Rochester, and assistant manager of the Red Fern
  • Andrew Dunning, animal rights activist
  • Lisa Medina, local vegan, AFAA certified group fitness instructor, and development coordinator at WXXI
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein