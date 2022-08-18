How to have conversations about going vegan
If you aren't vegan, what would it take to convince you to make the change? Our guests are local vegans who discuss why they decided to stop consuming animal products. They also share how they have conversations with people about making that switch.
Our guests:
- Joseph Allman, president of Animal Rights Rochester, and assistant manager of the Red Fern
- Andrew Dunning, animal rights activist
- Lisa Medina, local vegan, AFAA certified group fitness instructor, and development coordinator at WXXI