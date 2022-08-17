How to improve broadband access and affordability in Monroe County

Recently on Connections, Paychex founder Tom Golisano said that if people want access to reliable internet service, but can't get it, they just have to move. But research indicates many people can't afford to move, and they have been asking local governments to do more to provide broadband services.

Monroe County is currently assessing internet access and affordability in the area. The process comes on the heels of the pandemic shutdowns, when low-income families were disproportionately affected by a lack of internet access or unreliable access. On Tuesday, in response, the county announced a new subsidy for income-eligible households to save $30 per month on internet.

This hour, we discuss broadband access in the county and what's next in making it more widely available and affordable for all residents. Our guests:

