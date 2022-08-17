© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How to improve broadband access and affordability in Monroe County

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Ana Liss and Joe Carella on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Ana Liss and Joe Carella on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Recently on Connections, Paychex founder Tom Golisano said that if people want access to reliable internet service, but can't get it, they just have to move. But research indicates many people can't afford to move, and they have been asking local governments to do more to provide broadband services.

Monroe County is currently assessing internet access and affordability in the area. The process comes on the heels of the pandemic shutdowns, when low-income families were disproportionately affected by a lack of internet access or unreliable access. On Tuesday, in response, the county announced a new subsidy for income-eligible households to save $30 per month on internet.

This hour, we discuss broadband access in the county and what's next in making it more widely available and affordable for all residents. Our guests:

  • Ana Liss, director of the Monroe County Department of Planning and Development, and executive director of COMIDA and MCIDC
  • Joe Carella, senior broadband consultant at Magellan Advisors, which is working with Monroe County to assess local broadband access
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein