Connections

Discussing the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester

Published August 17, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.
On Tuesday night, Rochester City Council voted to move forward with the planning for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester. A BID is a public-private partnership and a special taxing district used to fund additional services, be it beautification, security or event planning. The proposal has led to polarization among community members who support it and those that don't, along with questions about what a BID actually is and does.

This hour, our guests help us understand the process, where it currently stands, and where different groups stand on the model. Our guests:

  • Galin Brooks, president and CEO of Rochester Downtown Development Corporation 
  • Shawn Dunwoody, artist and community arts organizer
  • Patrick Dutton, developer with Dutton Properties
  • Brian Sharp, business and development reporter for WXXI News and CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
