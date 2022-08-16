Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State

More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:



Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children's Agenda

Armett Barnes, owner of Armett's Care and Share Family Daycare in Irondequoit

Qutisha Britt, local mother