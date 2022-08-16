© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the impact of child care program closures in New York State

Published August 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Pete Nabozny and Armett Barnes on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Pete Nabozny and Armett Barnes appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

More than 3,500 child care programs closed in New York State between January 2020 and July 2022, leaving thousands of kids unable to access the care they need. This is according to a new report from The Children's Agenda. How does this affect families in our area? And what can be done to address the issue? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Pete Nabozny, policy director at The Children's Agenda
  • Armett Barnes, owner of Armett's Care and Share Family Daycare in Irondequoit
  • Qutisha Britt, local mother
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein