What will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states?
For abortion opponents, what will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states? They cheered the overturning of Roe v. Wade; now we look ahead to a possible future where more children are born into poverty, to single parents, and to traumatic circumstances.
Our guests discuss what they see as the right way to approach such challenges, and what they'd like to see happen in New York State. Our guests:
- Carol Crossed, member of Democrats for Life of NY
- Cecelia Lester, vice president of Feminists Choosing Life of NY