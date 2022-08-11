© 2022 WXXI News
What will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states?

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Cecelia Lester on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Cecelia Lester appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
For abortion opponents, what will it truly mean to be "pro-life" after abortion is banned in many American states? They cheered the overturning of Roe v. Wade; now we look ahead to a possible future where more children are born into poverty, to single parents, and to traumatic circumstances.

Our guests discuss what they see as the right way to approach such challenges, and what they'd like to see happen in New York State. Our guests:

