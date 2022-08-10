© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Tom Golisano on his new book, "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream"

Published August 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
Cover of "The Italian Kid Did It" by Tom Golisano
Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano has written a new book. It's called "The Italian Kid Did It: How I Turned $3K into $44B and Achieved the American Dream." The book is a personal memoir and offers advice for how to overcome obstacles to living a successful life. We talk with Golisano about his life and those lessons. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
