People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 6
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This month's group of do-gooders includes:
- Karl Neubauer, owner and head distiller at Hollerhorn Distilling
- Lauren Coe, founder and executive director of One Soldier at a Time
- Joshua Stapf, executive director of Literacy Rochester
- Marisol Ubinas, director of aging services at The Community Place of Greater Rochester, Inc.
- Nancy Allinger, program organizer for Monroe Milers
- Betsy Bringewatt, interim CEO of Jewish Family Services, which runs the Pencils & Paper program
- Sarah Chilson, executive director of The Spot
- Mary Monroe, CEO of Mary Monroe Productions, which is co-producing, "Play for Ukraine"