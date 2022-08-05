Discussing the leadership change at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen has resigned, and former President Mark Gearan is heading back to campus to resume his previous position. We talk with both leaders about their visions for the colleges and the state of higher education.
Our guests:
- Mark D. Gearan, L.H.D., President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Joyce P. Jacobsen, Ph.D., professor of economics and former President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges