© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the leadership change at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Published August 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Headshots of Mark Gearan and Joyce Jacobsen
Composite from provided
/
National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service / Kevin Colton, Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Former Hobart and William Smith Colleges president Mark Gearan is returning to replace Joyce Jacobsen as president.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Hobart and William Smith Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen has resigned, and former President Mark Gearan is heading back to campus to resume his previous position. We talk with both leaders about their visions for the colleges and the state of higher education.

Our guests:

  • Mark D. Gearan, L.H.D., President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Joyce P. Jacobsen, Ph.D., professor of economics and former President of Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack