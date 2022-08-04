© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What is the best way to compensate restaurant workers?

Published August 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Mark Potter on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mark Potter appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A famed restaurant in San Francisco eliminated tipping more than year ago, but now, servers want the old model back. Zuni Café moved away from tipping to a mandatory service charge. The goal was to address pay inequity in the back and front of house. But servers say they are unable to make ends meet with the new system and they are considering walking out or unionizing. They agree back-of-house staff should be paid more, but they argue that wait staff deserve to be compensated even more because they are working directly with customers.

This hour, we discuss different models of compensating restaurant staff. Our guests:

  • Peter Jines, owner and founder of Jines Restaurant
  • Mark Potter, longtime restaurant server
  • Kyle Shafer, back-of-house employee at Pizza Wizard
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein