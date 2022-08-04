© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing Justin Murphy's Tree Stories project

Published August 4, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Justin Murphy, Antonius "TeJay" Chess, and Brain Liberti on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Justin Murphy, Antonius "TeJay" Chess, and Brain Liberti appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Do you have a favorite tree? Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy is asking community members to consider that question as part of a new project called Tree Stories. He writes, “When people talk about their favorite trees, they're usually talking about rootedness. That is, belonging somewhere. Being home in the place where you and your people feel at best. Having a way marker or a commemoration.”

The project is part of a series of reporting Murphy has done on trees, including a piece on the need to add tree cover in certain parts of the city. He joins us this hour to discuss his work, and we talk all things trees with our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle
  • Nina Bassuk, world-renown expert in urban forestry, and professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science, Horticulture Section, at Cornell University
  • Antonius “TeJay” Chess, natural resources educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension
  • Brian Liberti, director of the Bureau of Buildings and Parks at the City of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein