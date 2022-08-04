Discussing Justin Murphy's Tree Stories project

Do you have a favorite tree? Democrat and Chronicle reporter Justin Murphy is asking community members to consider that question as part of a new project called Tree Stories. He writes, “When people talk about their favorite trees, they're usually talking about rootedness. That is, belonging somewhere. Being home in the place where you and your people feel at best. Having a way marker or a commemoration.”

The project is part of a series of reporting Murphy has done on trees, including a piece on the need to add tree cover in certain parts of the city. He joins us this hour to discuss his work, and we talk all things trees with our guests:

