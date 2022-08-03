PlayROCs Your Neighborhood, and how to create safe and accessible play spaces for kids
Neighbors throughout the City of Rochester have teamed up for an event that advocates for safe and accessible play spaces for kids in the city. PlayROCs Your Neighborhood is an initiative of HealthiKids, part of Common Ground Health. This summer, the organization is hosting two days during which they "repurpose, reclaim, and restore play to public spaces across Rochester." Children and families are invited to join in kickball games, play with jump ropes and bubbles, and more.
This hour, we talk about what equitable play spaces look like, and the impact play can have on child development. Our guests:
- Jenn Beideman, advocacy manager for Common Ground Health
- Evette Colon, El Camino Resident and PlayROCs organizer
- Monica Glover, coordinator for healthy living through faith and lifestyle at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church