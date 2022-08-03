© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

PlayROCs Your Neighborhood, and how to create safe and accessible play spaces for kids

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
PlayRocs Your Neighborhood logo
The logo in teal for PlayRocs Your Neighborhood, an initiative of HealthiKids, part of Common Ground Health.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Neighbors throughout the City of Rochester have teamed up for an event that advocates for safe and accessible play spaces for kids in the city. PlayROCs Your Neighborhood is an initiative of HealthiKids, part of Common Ground Health. This summer, the organization is hosting two days during which they "repurpose, reclaim, and restore play to public spaces across Rochester." Children and families are invited to join in kickball games, play with jump ropes and bubbles, and more.

This hour, we talk about what equitable play spaces look like, and the impact play can have on child development. Our guests:

  • Jenn Beideman, advocacy manager for Common Ground Health
  • Evette Colon, El Camino Resident and PlayROCs organizer
  • Monica Glover, coordinator for healthy living through faith and lifestyle at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein