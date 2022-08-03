PlayROCs Your Neighborhood, and how to create safe and accessible play spaces for kids

Neighbors throughout the City of Rochester have teamed up for an event that advocates for safe and accessible play spaces for kids in the city. PlayROCs Your Neighborhood is an initiative of HealthiKids, part of Common Ground Health. This summer, the organization is hosting two days during which they "repurpose, reclaim, and restore play to public spaces across Rochester." Children and families are invited to join in kickball games, play with jump ropes and bubbles, and more.

This hour, we talk about what equitable play spaces look like, and the impact play can have on child development. Our guests:

