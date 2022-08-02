© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Marv Stepherson on how to create a community where people respect police

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Marv Stepherson on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Marv Stepherson appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Several Rochester officers from the police's tactical unit made remarks at the funeral of their colleague, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, on Monday. The officers praised the tactical unit as an indispensable force for public good, a group that goes after the "bad guys" on Rochester's streets.

Our guest is a former member of law enforcement who remains close to many colleagues. He offers a perspective on how to create a community where people respect police -- and a community where that respect is earned. Our guest:

  • Marv Stepherson, retired police sergeant, adjunct professor, and independent filmmaker and podcaster
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein