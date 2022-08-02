Marv Stepherson on how to create a community where people respect police

Several Rochester officers from the police's tactical unit made remarks at the funeral of their colleague, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, on Monday. The officers praised the tactical unit as an indispensable force for public good, a group that goes after the "bad guys" on Rochester's streets.

Our guest is a former member of law enforcement who remains close to many colleagues. He offers a perspective on how to create a community where people respect police -- and a community where that respect is earned. Our guest:

