Connections

Discussing the new Forward Party

Published August 2, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Andrew Yang
Andrew Yang is one of the founders of the Forward Party
Prominent former Democrat and a prominent Republican are teaming up to create a new political party. Andrew Yang was a short-lived presidential contender, then a failed New York City mayoral candidate. Christine Todd Whitman was the governor of New Jersey and then the head of the EPA.

Their new effort is called the Forward Party, a proudly centrist party that aims to take American politics in a direction far away from the political fringes. They have no stated policy goals yet, but they promise to be a large tent and a home for Americans who are tired of the extremes. Our guests debate the merits of such an effort:

  • Matt Chapman, former Andrew Yang presidential campaign supporter
  • Douglas J., political commentator and publisher of the "New York Times Pitchbot" Twitter feed
  • Mark Johns, Monroe County Legislator, District 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
