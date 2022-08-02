Discussing the new Forward Party

Prominent former Democrat and a prominent Republican are teaming up to create a new political party. Andrew Yang was a short-lived presidential contender, then a failed New York City mayoral candidate. Christine Todd Whitman was the governor of New Jersey and then the head of the EPA.

Their new effort is called the Forward Party, a proudly centrist party that aims to take American politics in a direction far away from the political fringes. They have no stated policy goals yet, but they promise to be a large tent and a home for Americans who are tired of the extremes. Our guests debate the merits of such an effort:

