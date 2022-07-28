© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How will augmented reality affect our lives?

Published July 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Aaron Gordon on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Aaron Gordon appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Tech leaders are investing heavily in AR, or augmented reality. Maybe you've seen the glasses that are supposed to make you feel transported to different places, or events, or scenarios. That's just the beginning. Within a decade, some tech innovators are predicting that AR will be everywhere: it will impact how we meet with co-workers or friends; how we learn new skills; even how we vacation.

Is this a future you want? Is it inevitable? Our guest recently had a lot to say at an RIT futurists conference. In studio:

  • Aaron Gordon, founder and executive producer of Optic Sky Productions 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
