background_fid.jpg
Planned Parenthood on how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has affected services

Published July 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
mural of a woman's face surrounded by flowers
Ryan Williamson
/
CITY News
A mural by Sarah Rutherford of poet Rachel McKibbens on the street-facing wall of Planned Parenthood on University Avenue.
Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, individual states have made moves to not only end legal abortion, but also to limit how residents might seek abortion services elsewhere. One state bill would outlaw websites that offer information on how to get an abortion. Another is debating a bill that would make it a crime to travel out-of-state to get an abortion. Meanwhile, states where abortion is legal are expecting an increase in demand for their services.

We discuss the current landscape with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
