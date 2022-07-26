© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the impact of Joni Mitchell's music

Published July 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Scott Regan, Jeff Spevak, Connie Deming and Emmarae Stein on "Connections."
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Scott Regan, Jeff Spevak, Connie Deming and Emmarae Stein appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Folk music legend Joni Mitchell returned to the stage Sunday night after spending years recovering from a 2015 brain aneurysm. To the surprise of fans, she performed her first full set in more than two decades, bringing listeners at the Newport Folk Festival -- and those who watched clips of the performance online -- to tears.

This hour, we discuss Mitchell's music and career, and the impact folk music can have.* Our guests are all Joni Mitchell fans:

  • Connie Deming, singer-songwriter  
  • Paul Maggio, major Joni Mitchell fan who has seen her perform live ten times 
  • Scott Regan, longtime host of WRUR's "Open Tunings" 
  • Jeff Spevak, arts and life editor for WXXI News 
  • Emmarae Stein, production assistant for "Connections"

Due to copyright law, we are unable to include audio on this podcast page. But click here to listen to performances of songs that we discussed on the show.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
