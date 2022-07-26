Discussing the impact of Joni Mitchell's music

Folk music legend Joni Mitchell returned to the stage Sunday night after spending years recovering from a 2015 brain aneurysm. To the surprise of fans, she performed her first full set in more than two decades, bringing listeners at the Newport Folk Festival -- and those who watched clips of the performance online -- to tears.

This hour, we discuss Mitchell's music and career, and the impact folk music can have.* Our guests are all Joni Mitchell fans:



Connie Deming, singer-songwriter

Paul Maggio, major Joni Mitchell fan who has seen her perform live ten times

Scott Regan, longtime host of WRUR's "Open Tunings"

Jeff Spevak, arts and life editor for WXXI News

Emmarae Stein, production assistant for "Connections"

Due to copyright law, we are unable to include audio on this podcast page. But click here to listen to performances of songs that we discussed on the show.