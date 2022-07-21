© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Meteorologists on the importance of clear communication with the public

Published July 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Earth on melting ice
uswateralliance.org
/
Earth on melting ice
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A British meteorologist went viral when he pushed back against a GB News anchor who wanted him to be more cheerful about the dangerous heat wave. John Hammond put it plainly: the heat wave would break records, it could be deadly, and it was not something to laugh about. This week, London recorded its highest ever temperature at more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Train tracks buckled and power grids flickered on and off. Hammond's point is that this is not a one-off event, like London's single day of 96 degrees in 1976.

New records are being set routinely in the era of climate change. Our guests are meteorologists who talk about the importance of clear communication with the public:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein