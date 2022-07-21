Meteorologists on the importance of clear communication with the public

A British meteorologist went viral when he pushed back against a GB News anchor who wanted him to be more cheerful about the dangerous heat wave. John Hammond put it plainly: the heat wave would break records, it could be deadly, and it was not something to laugh about. This week, London recorded its highest ever temperature at more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Train tracks buckled and power grids flickered on and off. Hammond's point is that this is not a one-off event, like London's single day of 96 degrees in 1976.

New records are being set routinely in the era of climate change. Our guests are meteorologists who talk about the importance of clear communication with the public:

