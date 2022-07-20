© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What is the new "COVID normal?"

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT
The BA.5 wave appears to be the new "COVID normal," but how long will it last? Will the churn of variants slow down? Experts say unless the high rate of transmission is curbed, the current "new normal" is what we should expect going forward. But with pandemic fatigue increasing and restrictions easing, doctors don't expect the infection rate to decrease.

This hour, we examine the current state of the pandemic with COVID vaccine developers and researchers. Our guests:

  • Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Ed Walsh, M.D., professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
