Monroe County Legislators on active shooter preparedness training

Several Monroe County Legislators have been organizing training sessions in their districts to help groups and organizations know how to respond if they are confronted by an active shooter. The sessions were pushed up the agenda following the mass shooting at the Tops in Buffalo and the announcement of the "ReAwaken America" tour at the Rochester Main Street Armory. That event has since been cancelled.

As our guests share this hour, members of their districts want to know how to protect themselves. We discuss the trainings and the conversations they are having in local government.

Our guests:

