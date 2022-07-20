© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Monroe County Legislators on active shooter preparedness training

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Monroe County Legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman on "Connections"
Monroe County Legislator Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Several Monroe County Legislators have been organizing training sessions in their districts to help groups and organizations know how to respond if they are confronted by an active shooter. The sessions were pushed up the agenda following the mass shooting at the Tops in Buffalo and the announcement of the "ReAwaken America" tour at the Rochester Main Street Armory. That event has since been cancelled.

As our guests share this hour, members of their districts want to know how to protect themselves. We discuss the trainings and the conversations they are having in local government.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
