Discussing the state of standardized testing
The pandemic was supposed to remake how schools decided to test students. Standardized tests, in particular, would be under the microscope. The reality, according to many teachers, is that there has been little change. Why all the hype and no action?
Our guests discuss what they observed about students and testing during the pandemic, and how they see the issue of evaluating students. Our guests:
- Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
- Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board and high school teacher