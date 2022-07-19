© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the state of standardized testing

Published July 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT
Evvy Fanning on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Evvy Fanning on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The pandemic was supposed to remake how schools decided to test students. Standardized tests, in particular, would be under the microscope. The reality, according to many teachers, is that there has been little change. Why all the hype and no action?

Our guests discuss what they observed about students and testing during the pandemic, and how they see the issue of evaluating students. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
  • Amy Maloy, member of the Rochester City School Board and high school teacher
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
