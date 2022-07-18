© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the impact of public art with Wall\Therapy

Published July 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Erich S. Lehman and Sarah C. Rutherford appear on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Erich S. Lehman and Sarah C. Rutherford appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 18, 2022.

If you've walked or ridden around Rochester, you've likely seen new public art on different buildings across the city. Some of it is the work of artists associated with Wall\Therapy. The organization is gearing up for a week-long festival that will include muralists, a film screening, workshops, and more.

While this will be Wall\Therapy's final festival, the organization is still going strong and has a series of projects planned for the future. We preview the upcoming events and discuss the impact of public art with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein