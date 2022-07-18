Discussing the impact of public art with Wall\Therapy

If you've walked or ridden around Rochester, you've likely seen new public art on different buildings across the city. Some of it is the work of artists associated with Wall\Therapy. The organization is gearing up for a week-long festival that will include muralists, a film screening, workshops, and more.

While this will be Wall\Therapy's final festival, the organization is still going strong and has a series of projects planned for the future. We preview the upcoming events and discuss the impact of public art with our guests:

