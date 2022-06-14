© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing "Life on Wheels" and transportation plans for the Rochester region

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT
Scott Fybush hosting Connections
Miles Young
/
WXXI News
What can the City of Rochester and Monroe County do to become more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transit? It’s a question that will be addressed at the upcoming Rochester Street Films event organized by Reconnect Rochester. The documentary, "Life on Wheels," will be screened at the event; the film explores new, non-auto-centric modes of transportation.

WXXI host and reporter Scott Fybush previews the event and discusses the state of transportation in the Rochester Region with our guests:

