Previewing "Life on Wheels" and transportation plans for the Rochester region
What can the City of Rochester and Monroe County do to become more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transit? It’s a question that will be addressed at the upcoming Rochester Street Films event organized by Reconnect Rochester. The documentary, "Life on Wheels," will be screened at the event; the film explores new, non-auto-centric modes of transportation.
WXXI host and reporter Scott Fybush previews the event and discusses the state of transportation in the Rochester Region with our guests:
- Ana Liss, director of planning and development for Monroe County
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Miguel Velazquez, deputy CEO of Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority