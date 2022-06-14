Previewing "Life on Wheels" and transportation plans for the Rochester region

What can the City of Rochester and Monroe County do to become more accessible to pedestrians, bicyclists, and users of public transit? It’s a question that will be addressed at the upcoming Rochester Street Films event organized by Reconnect Rochester. The documentary, "Life on Wheels," will be screened at the event; the film explores new, non-auto-centric modes of transportation.

WXXI host and reporter Scott Fybush previews the event and discusses the state of transportation in the Rochester Region with our guests:

