An update on the Rochester Police Accountability Board

The Rochester Police Accountability Board is gearing up to begin taking complaints on June 20. As the Board readies to start this work, it is also mired in personnel issues, which have led to the suspension of its executive director.

Members of the Police Accountability Board were scheduled to speak, but cancelled.

CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli took calls from the public, and then spoke with Michael Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, about police accountability.