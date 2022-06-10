© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

An update on the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Published June 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png
Staff
/
WXXI News
Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo joins CITY news editor Jeremy Moule and reporter Gino Fanelli to discuss police accountability.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Rochester Police Accountability Board is gearing up to begin taking complaints on June 20. As the Board readies to start this work, it is also mired in personnel issues, which have led to the suspension of its executive director.

Members of the Police Accountability Board were scheduled to speak, but cancelled.

CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli took calls from the public, and then spoke with Michael Mazzeo, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club, about police accountability.

Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli