People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 4
We continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change.
This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Bill Whitney, the “Daffodil Man,” and owner of Whitney Designs Associates
- Mindy Wallington, owner of Mama Kats Kradle
- Matt Korona, vice president of the Rochester A.M. Rotary Club
- Erin Turpin, secretary for the board of directors for 490 Farmers
- Cathy Little, program coordinator for the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition
- Rashad J. Smith, “the People’s Publicist” for Roc Freedom Riders, among other causes
- Gladys Magee, founder of Sickle Cell Advocates of Rochester
- Ben Rubin, co-founder of Rolling Resettlement, and media coordinator for e-NABLE Network
- Zainab Hussaini, co-founder of Rolling Resettlement, and programs manager for Skateistan