Previewing "Live on the Loop"

What will the area where the Inner Loop North is right now be like when it's gone? That work won't start until late 2024, but this weekend, community members will get a sense of what it will be like on Scio Street, when it's remade into a parklike expanse. We preview the "Live on the Loop" event with our guests:



Shawn Dunwoody, artist and co-founder of Hinge Neighbors

Nancy Maciuska, leader of the Lewis Street Committee

Suzanne Mayer, co-founder of Hinge Neighbors

Rich Perrin, commissioner in the Department of Environmental Services at the City of Rochester