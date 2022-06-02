© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing "Live on the Loop"

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Shawn Dunwoody and Suzanne Mayer on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Shawn Dunwoody and Suzanne Mayer appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What will the area where the Inner Loop North is right now be like when it's gone? That work won't start until late 2024, but this weekend, community members will get a sense of what it will be like on Scio Street, when it's remade into a parklike expanse. We preview the "Live on the Loop" event with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
