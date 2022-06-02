How should we celebrate Juneteenth?
A year ago, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. This followed decades of advocacy for a day that is often known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day. This year, there are a number of local commemorations for Juneteenth, but critics point out that already, the holiday is being commercialized. Walmart is selling Juneteenth-flavored ice cream, for example.
We discuss the significance of the day -- and how it should be celebrated -- with our guests:
- Rev. Myra Brown, lead pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
- Gloria Johnson-Hovey, founder and director of the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired RCSD school social worker
- Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations
- Mary Heveron-Smith, member of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, communications coordinator for the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired Webster English teacher