Connections

How should we celebrate Juneteenth?

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT
Gloria Johnson-Hovey and Mary Heveron-Smith on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Gloria Johnson-Hovey and Mary Heveron-Smith appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
A year ago, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. This followed decades of advocacy for a day that is often known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day. This year, there are a number of local commemorations for Juneteenth, but critics point out that already, the holiday is being commercialized. Walmart is selling Juneteenth-flavored ice cream, for example.

We discuss the significance of the day -- and how it should be celebrated -- with our guests:

  • Rev. Myra Brown, lead pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
  • Gloria Johnson-Hovey, founder and director of the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired RCSD school social worker
  • Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations
  • Mary Heveron-Smith, member of the Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, communications coordinator for the Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, and retired Webster English teacher
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
