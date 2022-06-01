© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the 2022 Rochester Cocktail Revival

Published June 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Chuck Cerankosky and Justin Dussett on "Connections"
Chuck Cerankosky and Justin Dussett appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. Our guests preview this year's event, which runs June 6 through June 12. We also take a look at the history of spirits and cocktails - everything from the origin of rum, to the effects of World War II on American whiskey, to why it doesn’t matter whether you spell "whiskey” with or without the "e."

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
