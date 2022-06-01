Previewing the 2022 Rochester Cocktail Revival
The Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. Our guests preview this year's event, which runs June 6 through June 12. We also take a look at the history of spirits and cocktails - everything from the origin of rum, to the effects of World War II on American whiskey, to why it doesn’t matter whether you spell "whiskey” with or without the "e."
Our guests:
- Chuck Cerankosky, founder of the Rochester Cocktail Revival
- Justin Dussett, design director for the Rochester Cocktail Revival
- Noah Rothbaum, author of "The Art of American Whiskey: A Visual History of the Nation's Most Storied Spirit" and the forthcoming "Whiskey Bible," associate editor of the "Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails," and head of cocktail and spirits for Flaviar
- Leah Stacy, associate producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival
- David Wondrich, cocktail historian, and editor-in-chief of "Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails"