Discussing the latest in glass recycling research

It's harder to recycle glass -- including wine bottles -- than you might think. Why? We've had a lot of questions about glass recycling on this program, and this hour, we talk with local researchers about the latest in glass recycling technology and how to make glass a financially viable product.

Alfred University is home to the Center for Glass Innovation, which launched in 2020. Its goal is to help recycling markets and municipal recycling programs find new and sustainable ways to produce and recycle glass.

This hour, we talk with the researchers about what they are learning and how developments in glass recycling could affect what you do when you recycle. Our guests:

