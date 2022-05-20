© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The state of the local craft beer industry

Published May 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT
Beer pouring into a glass
Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli leads a conversation about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city?

Our guests discuss those questions and more:

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall for CITY and WXXI News. He came to CITY as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
