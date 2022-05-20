The state of the local craft beer industry
Guest host and CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli leads a conversation about the state of the local craft beer industry. How's the local scene, especially at this stage of the pandemic? We want to hear from you too: are you going back out to enjoy a beer? What kinds do you like? Is Rochester a craft beer city?
Our guests discuss those questions and more:
- Jeff Ching, restauranteur behind Swillburger and The Owl House, who serves as Strangebird’s director of food and beverage
- Micah Krichinsky, founder of Marshall Street’s Strangebird Brewing Company
- Paul Leone, executive director of the New York State Brewers Association