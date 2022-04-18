Leaders from Guardians of Hope on their recent mission trip to Ukraine

A group of local volunteers recently put themselves in the line of fire to help the people of Ukraine. The group, called Guardians of Hope, does relief work across the globe, often providing water, increasing access to medical care, and building schools for children. In March, representatives from the group spent two weeks on a mission in Ukraine. They say bombs hit the place where they were staying, and they grappled with the reality of the situation as they cleaned up pieces of the weapons.

This hour, we hear about their work on the ground in Ukraine, and we discuss the day-to-day struggles Ukrainians are facing. Our guests:

