Overnight camp directors preview the summer camping season
Summer is fast-approaching and summer camps in the region are preparing for this year's camping season.
This hour, we talk with directors of overnight camps about their expectations for the summer, including how they plan to handle programming at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:
- Brian Bartalo, camp director for Genesee Valley Rotary Camp
- Pat Foster, director of YMCA Camp Cory
- Jackie Rudolf, executive director of YMCA Camp Gorham
- Scott Blue II, director of campers for Camp DayDreams at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
- Wendy Bleier-Mervis, executive director of Camp Good Days and Special Times
- Mandy Simon, CEO of Vick and Pathfinder Camp and Conference Ministries