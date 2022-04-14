© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Overnight camp directors preview the summer camping season

Published April 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
An African American boy and a Caucasian boy in life jackets pose on an inflatable toy at Camp Good Days and Special Times
Camp Good Days and Special Times
Campers at Camp Good Days and Special Times
Summer is fast-approaching and summer camps in the region are preparing for this year's camping season.

This hour, we talk with directors of overnight camps about their expectations for the summer, including how they plan to handle programming at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
