Discussing the therapeutic benefits of humor
Can the arts and humor, in particular, have therapeutic benefits? According to the Mayo Clinic, humor can stimulate many organs, activate and relieve stress response, soothe tension, improve the immune system, and relieve pain. This hour, our guests share their experiences using humor to help them deal with health challenges. They also preview an upcoming comedy show titled “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” Our guests:
- Annie Murphy, associate director of development at Pluta Cancer Center Foundation, and breast cancer survivor
- Sara Shipley, stand up comedian
- Tiffany Staropoli, producer/director, and Stage IV colon cancer survivor
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker for New 2 U Homes LLC, and colon cancer survivor
- Todd Youngman, stand up comedian