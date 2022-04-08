© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the therapeutic benefits of humor

Published April 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Annie Murphy and Todd Youngman appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Annie Murphy and Todd Youngman appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Can the arts and humor, in particular, have therapeutic benefits? According to the Mayo Clinic, humor can stimulate many organs, activate and relieve stress response, soothe tension, improve the immune system, and relieve pain. This hour, our guests share their experiences using humor to help them deal with health challenges. They also preview an upcoming comedy show titled “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” Our guests:

  • Annie Murphy, associate director of development at Pluta Cancer Center Foundation, and breast cancer survivor 
  • Sara Shipley, stand up comedian 
  • Tiffany Staropoli, producer/director, and Stage IV colon cancer survivor 
  • Tysharda Thomas, associate broker for New 2 U Homes LLC, and colon cancer survivor
  • Todd Youngman, stand up comedian 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein