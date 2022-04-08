Discussing the therapeutic benefits of humor

Can the arts and humor, in particular, have therapeutic benefits? According to the Mayo Clinic, humor can stimulate many organs, activate and relieve stress response, soothe tension, improve the immune system, and relieve pain. This hour, our guests share their experiences using humor to help them deal with health challenges. They also preview an upcoming comedy show titled “Laughter is the Best Medicine.” Our guests:



Annie Murphy, associate director of development at Pluta Cancer Center Foundation, and breast cancer survivor

Sara Shipley, stand up comedian

Tiffany Staropoli, producer/director, and Stage IV colon cancer survivor

Tysharda Thomas, associate broker for New 2 U Homes LLC, and colon cancer survivor

Todd Youngman, stand up comedian