The latest on the cryptocurrency industry and local mining operations

The New York State Department of Conservation announced Thursday that it is delaying its decision regarding the bitcoin mining operation on Seneca Lake. Opponents of the operation want the DEC to revoke the project's permit. They argue that the energy required for this kind of operation harms the environment. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow. A local digital currency group called the Foundry wants to educate the public about the larger aspects of the crypto industry and how it works.

We discuss updates with both of these issues with our guests:

