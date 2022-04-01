© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

The latest on the cryptocurrency industry and local mining operations

Published April 1, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
ntk_18-01-18_segment_1_bitcoin_still.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The New York State Department of Conservation announced Thursday that it is delaying its decision regarding the bitcoin mining operation on Seneca Lake. Opponents of the operation want the DEC to revoke the project's permit. They argue that the energy required for this kind of operation harms the environment. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow. A local digital currency group called the Foundry wants to educate the public about the larger aspects of the crypto industry and how it works.

We discuss updates with both of these issues with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein