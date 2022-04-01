People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 2
We were flooded with feedback after last month's discussion about people and organizations making positive change in the community, so we've decided to bring it back. This month, we highlight a new group of do-gooders who discuss their work and their goals for helping others:
- "Batman," student at the Rochester Institute of Technology
- Eric Eagan, founder and president of #TrailsRoc
- Jordin Paige, lead consultant and organizer for Being Black in the Burbs
- Ashley Anderson, president of Hearthside Cats
- Jaime Erskine-Pettit, co-founder of Dreams from Drake
- Ashley Cross, Ed.D., executive director and hope giver for The Hub 585
- Carol St. George, Ed.D., founder of Project READ, and professor of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Van Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, and community activist