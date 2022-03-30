Discussing all-electric construction in New York State

Climate activists are cheering a proposed statewide policy that would require all-electric new construction across New York. Activists say if passed, the measure would save an additional four million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040. A similar policy was passed in New York City in December.

We discuss what all-electric construction would entail, what homeowners need to know about home electrification, and our guests explain the possible long term effects this type of policy would have. Our guests:

