Discussing all-electric construction in New York State
Climate activists are cheering a proposed statewide policy that would require all-electric new construction across New York. Activists say if passed, the measure would save an additional four million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040. A similar policy was passed in New York City in December.
We discuss what all-electric construction would entail, what homeowners need to know about home electrification, and our guests explain the possible long term effects this type of policy would have. Our guests:
- Doug Kelley, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rochester who is exploring home electrification at his residence
- Lisa Marshall, director of HeatSmart Tompkins, and member of the state leadership team for Mothers Our Front