Connections

What can we learn from the recent incident at the Oscars?

Published March 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
An incident during Sunday night's broadcast of the Academy Awards has dominated conversation about this year's Oscars ceremony. After comedian Chris Rock made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, her husband, actor Will Smith, walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has said that since her hair starting falling out in clumps, she has buzzed it very tight. Rock joked that he looked forward to seeing her in "GI Jane 2," implying that her short hair made her suited for that specific role.

After Smith slapped Rock, he walked back to his seat and yelled that Rock needed to stop talking about his wife. Later that night, Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in the film "King Richard." Smith has apologized for his behavior, but that hasn't quelled the conversation. Our guests discuss what we can learn from the incident:

  • Chris Thompson, comedian, podcaster, engineer, and activist
  • Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
