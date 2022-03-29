What can we learn from the recent incident at the Oscars?

An incident during Sunday night's broadcast of the Academy Awards has dominated conversation about this year's Oscars ceremony. After comedian Chris Rock made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, her husband, actor Will Smith, walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has said that since her hair starting falling out in clumps, she has buzzed it very tight. Rock joked that he looked forward to seeing her in "GI Jane 2," implying that her short hair made her suited for that specific role.

After Smith slapped Rock, he walked back to his seat and yelled that Rock needed to stop talking about his wife. Later that night, Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in the film "King Richard." Smith has apologized for his behavior, but that hasn't quelled the conversation. Our guests discuss what we can learn from the incident:

